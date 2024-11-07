Watch Jagan's Speech: 'Democracy Killed in AP, Dark Days Continue'

November 7, Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, speaking in Tadepalli on Thursday, said that the unjust conditions currently prevailing in Andhra Pradesh are perhaps unprecedented since the state gained independence.

"The state is in chaos under conditions that are strangling democracy. We are going through dark days in Andhra Pradesh. What was promised during the elections is not being delivered now. There is an attempt to suppress any questioning voice, and repressive actions are visible. The government promised the 'Super Six' and 'Super Seven' programs, but these have turned out to be nothing more than empty promises, deceiving all sections of society.

The government has failed on various fronts — it did not fulfill its promise of providing education grants in three installments, the Aarogyasri healthcare program has collapsed, and the RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) have been rendered ineffective. The concept of family doctors has been abandoned. In every possible way, the government has failed the people.

Law and order in the state are in a terrible state. Crimes against women, including atrocities and rapes, have increased. In just five months, 91 incidents have occurred involving women and children. Seven of the victims have died. Many of these crimes are being carried out by TDP (Telugu Desam Party) activists.

Instead of responding and stopping these crimes, the government is encouraging them. A girl was attacked and killed in Tenali, and the accused is a TDP member. The Badwel incident, where a girl was set on fire with petrol, is especially horrific. This happened in Hindupur, a constituency of Nandamuri Balakrishna, the brother-in-law of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. In Pithapuram, in the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, there was a similar incident. These terrible incidents are happening everywhere," YS Jagan expressed in anguish.