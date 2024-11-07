Donald Trump's win in US Elections 2024: What to expect?

It is clear that Donald Trump to return to the presidency, interest now grows to appreciate how his previous practices and policy posture might shape his second term. The way a candidate like Donald Trump approaches critical issues-cut-through as varied as immigration to healthcare fervent support and overarching opposition. This paper takes it a step further to elaborate on some of the issues that Trump has used in his campaign and how they may change if he were successful in getting his second term.

Immigration: A Hardline Approach

On immigration, Trump takes a hardline position based on national security and economic stability. Immigration in these terms pertains to stricter laws, higher border walls, and greater enforcement ¹. His administration brought the National Guard and increased activity at customs and border protection, which led to even higher deportations.

Visa Rules

Trump made visas stricter especially H1B, F1 and F4 by enhancing more checks and rejections. His executive order "Buy American, Hire American" was focused on America's workers and lowered the foreign workers population.

Birthright Citizenship

Trump opposes birthright citizenship, citing it to be an abuse that undocumented immigrants acquire. Abolishing this needs a constitutional amendment.

Abortion Rights

Trump's position on abortion is different. He appointed conservative judges that led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. If he runs again for a second term, it might be either holding himself farther away from the issue or forcing federal abortion regulation.

LGBTQ+ Rights

Trump has an inconsistent track record about his positions on LGBTQ+ rights. Even though he said he supported them, his administration rolled back protections for transgender people.

Care for Seniors

He says that he will maintain Social Security and Medicare, which means their benefits shall be guaranteed to the elderly. He claims that he shall make them more efficient without cutting down on the benefits.

