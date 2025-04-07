Trump Tariffs: Hasty Move Hurting the World, Recession Threat Looms!

Over the past weekend, thousands of protestors rallied across the U.S. to protest against Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's actions on government downsizing, the economy, human rights, and other issues.

The Trump administration's moves to fire thousands of federal workers, shut down Social Security Administration field offices, deport immigrants, and cut federal funding for health programs ever since taking power have resulted in more than 1,200 "Hands off!" demonstrations across America.

Political experts have started saying that Donald Trump's second term appears overtly ambitious, and this leads to turmoil both internationally and domestically. The desire to implement drastic changes across every sector simultaneously is proving to be reckless.

Following his public-pleasing announcements, Trump makes drastic decisions without considering the political consequences. This results in a concerning lack of foresight. Musk, known for his role at Tesla and as an advisor to Trump, emerged as a key player in government downsizing by leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). According to Musk, he is saving billions of dollars for taxpayers.

Every time American presidents sought to reduce government departments under the pretense of cost-cutting, they did so covertly. facing massive public outrage. Trump's open declaration of federal job cuts has triggered nationwide protests condemning the mass layoffs.

Already, J.P. Morgan has predicted a 60% chance of a global recession, which is alarming. One important thing to note about the rally is that the protesters are not just Democrats; most of them have been Republican supporters for a long time. Many of them believe that Trump is tearing the country apart and that they will continue to make such protests against his decisions.

Despite the U.S. stock market bleeding and households getting affected nationwide, Trump dismisses any concerns about a possible recession and even suggested that he's not even thinking about it. This statement of his has sent further shockwaves. through financial markets.