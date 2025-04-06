US Citizens Revolt Against Trump, Protests on Streets

Mass protests have erupted across the United States in response to the controversial policies of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. Citizens are expressing their frustration over the government's recent tariff decisions, cuts in federal spending, and what they describe as an attack on American democracy and rights. The protests, which have gained momentum in all 50 states, are being led by a pro-democracy movement, with demonstrators calling Trump's governance a "hostile takeover."

Over 1,400 "Hands Off" mass-action protests took place at key locations, including state capitols, federal buildings, and congressional offices. The protests were also held outside the U.S., with some taking place in London and Paris. Organizers say these protests represent the voices of citizens impacted by job cuts, privacy violations, and the reduction of essential services.

The protesters have made three key demands: an end to the billionaire takeover of politics, restoration of federal funding for crucial services like Medicaid and Social Security, and an end to attacks on immigrants, trans people, and other marginalized communities. During the Washington DC protest, speakers criticized Trump, comparing his leadership to that of Mussolini and his economic policies to those of Herbert Hoover.

Since Trump took office, federal spending cuts have been a significant focus of his administration. Thousands of federal workers have been laid off, and programs supporting fragile democracies abroad have been dismantled. Additionally, key federal workers involved in protecting U.S. elections have been sent home as part of a broader effort to downsize the government.

The nationwide protests show no signs of slowing down as Americans continue to push for change and demand accountability from the government.