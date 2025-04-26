Naga Chaitanya’s team debunks rumours about ‘Mayasabha’ reports

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Naga Chaitanya’s team has debunked rumours about starring in the political drama Mayasabha by Deva Katta and shared that the actor is currently focussed on his upcoming film “NC24.”

The actor’s team has clarified that these reports are false. There is no association between Chaitanya and the said project. Chaitanya is “completely focused on his 24th film, tentatively titled NC24, according to a statement.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, NC24 is being positioned as a grand mystical thriller. The project is backed by producer BVSN Prasad in collaboration with Sukumar under the banners of SVCC and Sukumar Writings.

On Chaitanya’s birthday, the intriguing poster hints at an adventurous and rugged character arc, with mythological undertones. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath, NC24 promises to showcase Chaitanya in a refreshing, powerful new avatar.

The film also features rising talent Sparsh Shrivastava, known for Laapataa Ladies, in a key role, while Meenakshi Chaudhary is speculated to join as the female lead.

Chaitanya made his acting debut in 2009 with Josh. He achieved his career breakthrough with the romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave.

The actor went on to star in successful films such as 100% Love, Tadakha, Manam, Oka Laila Kosam,Premam, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Majili, Venky Mama, Love Story, and Bangarraju. Chaitanya later expanded to Hindi films with the comedy drama Laal Singh Chaddha. He has since starred in the horror mystery series Dhootha and the romantic action film Thandel, which turned out to be his highest grossing release.

“Thandel” is a romantic action thriller film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It also stars Sai Pallavi. The film is based on a real-life incident, depicting how Pakistani forces captured a fisherman from Srikakulam in international waters.

Since 2024, Chaitanya has been married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

