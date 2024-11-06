Pawan Kalyan Skips Cabinet Meeting, Flies to Delhi: Chandrababu Tensed!

A new twist has emerged within the Andhra Pradesh Coalition Government in terms of Pawan Kalyan who is the deputy chief minister. It is reported that the cabinet meeting is underway today under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and it has come to everyone's shock that Pawan Kalyan will not be taking part in this meeting either.

Recent comments by Pawan Kalyan criticizing the performance of the government, particularly on law and order issues, have created ripples within the coalition. Deputy CM strongly criticized the handling of law and order by the state government, saying it had totally failed. He also issued a warning to Home Minister Vangapudi Anita, further heating the tension within the ruling coalition.

The same period, however, has been marked with the Cabinet meeting led by Chandrababu Naidu today without Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan has been reported on his visit to Delhi, where he has scheduled a meet-up with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This sparked curiosity over the visit when reports hinted that Chandrababu Naidu even questioned Pawan Kalyan regarding the Delhi visit.

Yet another development is a strong reaction from a popular leader, Manda Krishna Madiga, who comes out in reaction to the actions of Pawan Kalyan. After seeing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Mandakrishna expressed his displeasure with Pawan Kalyan's comments by terming them inappropriate.

Now the situation in Andhra Pradesh's coalition government seems to be growing increasingly tense following Pawan Kalyan's remarks and actions questioning the stability of the alliance as the political drama unfolds at whose expense.

Also read: Pawan Kalyan Buys 12 Acres Land Within 5 Months of Power