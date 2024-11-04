Law and Order Deteriorating in AP: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Slams Home Minister Anitha

In a striking statement, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan criticized the police department and the overall law and order situation in the state. He declared that peace and security have significantly deteriorated in Andhra Pradesh and accused Home Minister Anitha of complete failure in her role.

“Let’s not forget the police. Law and order is crucial for the state. We shouldn't have to remind you of this repeatedly. What does the Indian Penal Code say? There should be no leniency until the punishment is served. When we go out, people are criticizing us. The DGP must take responsibility for this.

Why should caste come into play when a girl is raped? Does caste hinder the arrest of rape accused? What law says criminals should be let go? Why don’t rapes happen in countries like Dubai and Singapore? People there are afraid to speak out.

Home Minister Anitha needs to conduct a review of the ongoing atrocities. She must take responsibility as a minister. If she ignores criticism and is unable to handle the situation, she should step aside. I will take that responsibility. If I were to oversee the Home Department, the situation would be different. I don’t care whether I hold the position or not,” Pawan stated.

