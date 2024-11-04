Illegal Arrests of Activists in AP Threatens Fundamental Rights: YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh state former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan has strongly condemned the illegal detention of social media activists across the state, allegedly influenced by TDP leaders, in a post on his "X" account. He warned that if this practice does not stop immediately, they will not hesitate to take legal action.

"Detaining social media activists is a violation of their fundamental rights and constitutes a direct assault on the Constitution. Arresting these activists and subjecting them to inhumane treatment as part of politically motivated actions is a serious breach of democratic principles. The misuse of police authority is unacceptable.

This is a violation of the right to freedom of expression. We vehemently condemn these politically motivated actions. If they do not cease immediately, we will not hesitate to take legal steps to protect the rights of social media activists," he stated.