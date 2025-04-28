Jabalpur’s newborn gets life-saving heart treatment under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram

Jabalpur, April 28 (IANS) Joy has returned to the home of Swapnil Patel and his family from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur as the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) saved the life of their 15-day-old newborn, Vinayak.

Thanks to swift action under RBSK, little Vinayak underwent successful heart surgery in Mumbai — all at no cost to the family.

The district hospital Victoria campus, usually a hub of routine medical activity, turned into a place of heartfelt gratitude as the Patel family visited it to personally thank every health worker and official who made the miracle possible.

According to officials, the government office was specially opened on Sunday to expedite the process. Under RBSK, the team swiftly initiated treatment, arranged the transfer to Mumbai, and ensured that Vinayak received the critical surgery he needed without delay.

Upon his return to Jabalpur, healthy and smiling, the family’s first act was to express their deep appreciation to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, the Madhya Pradesh health authorities, and the district’s medical team.

Subhash Shukla, RBSK Manager said, "Under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, we focus on treating congenital deformities such as holes in the heart, cleft lips, clubfoot, and hearing or speech defects. In newborn cases, we work tirelessly to deliver immediate care so that no child loses precious time."

Describing the whirlwind treatment journey, Shukla said, "Vinayak was just 15 days old. Last week, after a quick assessment by our medical officers, surgery approval was given on Sunday itself. The baby was rushed to Mumbai, and within three days, a balloon correction procedure was successfully performed to balance the blood flow between the arteries. He has now been discharged and is recovering well. A second surgery is planned after six months to fully correct the heart issue."

"Working with RBSK is a blessing," added Shukla.

"Every time we see a family smile again, we know our efforts are truly making a difference."

Shalini Patel, Vinayak’s aunt, said, "The treatment was excellent. Our baby is now healthy. We didn’t have to pay anything. We are so thankful to the RBSK team and the government."

The RBSK under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s National Health Mission, is a pioneering programme aimed at screening and treating children from birth to 18 years of age for a wide range of health conditions.

Covering ‘4 Ds’ — Defects at birth, Diseases, Deficiencies, and Developmental delays — the initiative spans 32 health conditions, ensuring early diagnosis, treatment, and in many cases, life-saving interventions.

Children identified with health issues receive comprehensive care free of cost, reducing the financial burden on families while ensuring every child gets a fair chance at a healthy future. Treatments include surgeries for congenital heart defects, cochlear implants for hearing impairments, and corrective procedures for clubfoot, among others.

