I Am With You: YS Jagan Assures Full Support Against TDP Harassment

November 8, Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, speaking in Tadepalli, said that the unjust conditions currently prevailing in Andhra Pradesh are perhaps unprecedented since the state gained independence.

"We are engaged in a battle against the monstrous yellow media and unethical social media. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of the YSR Congress Party and former Chief Minister, has made it clear on X that justice will surely prevail in this fight.

'We are fighting against the demonic yellow media and unethical social media. In this battle, our activists are constantly facing illegal charges, harassment, and arrests. I stand by every one of our soldiers in this struggle. Justice will undoubtedly prevail,' Y.S. Jagan stated in his tweet.

Meanwhile, the Red Book constitutional governance in the state seems to echo the ‘misrule of Duryodhana and Dushasana.’ YSRCP's social media activists and party workers, who are challenging the failures of the coalition government, are being harassed and oppressed with impunity. In this challenging time, Y.S. Jagan is standing firm with the party workers and instilling courage in them."

Also read: Watch Jagan's Speech: 'Democracy Killed in AP, Dark Days Continue'

We are waging a war against a demonic yellow media and it’s unethical social media. In this battle illegal detentions, undue harassment and false cases are the order of the day . I am with you in each of these battles, truth alone shall prevail.#WeStandForTruth… pic.twitter.com/dfTbNEO1Hi — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 8, 2024

Watch Jagan's Press Conference Speech: