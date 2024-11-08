Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 7th Nov Highlights, Vishnupriya in Tears

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Prithvi and Vishnupriya's Fight Ends with a Heartfelt Apology

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 was filled with drama, emotions, and entertainment. Yashmi won the screwin-contendor task, earning the coveted contender badge and a prize money of Rs. 75,000. However, the highlight of the episode was the disagreement between Prithvi and Vishnupriya.

Prithvi's comment, referring to Vishnupriya as "dumb," sparked outrage and hurt feelings. Vishnupriya confided in Yashmi, expressing her anguish and sense of betrayal. "I don't want someone like him in my life," Vishnupriya said, tears streaming down her face. "He called me dumb and is now enjoying himself, unaffected by his words."

Yashmi attempted to broker peace between the two, urging Prithvi to apologize. Initially, Prithvi refused, stating that Vishnupriya should apologize instead. However, after some contemplation, Prithvi's anger subsided, and he extended an olive branch.

Prithvi approached Vishnupriya and offered a sincere apology, which she accepted, putting the disagreement to rest. Vishnupriya, who was initially hesitant to forgive, eventually melted and reconciled with Prithvi.

In other highlights from the episode, Avinash and Rohini directed a fun task where contestants showcased their talents, hoping to secure a spot in Avinash's film. Gautham's witty remark left the house in stitches. The Mega Chief Contender task saw Prithvi, Rohini, Preetham, Nabeel, and Yashmi competing against each other.

Preetham was declared the winner of the task, earning the title of Mega Chief Contender. Bigg Boss introduced a twist, adding two hours to the kitchen timer. The episode ended with Prithvi and Vishnupriya reconciling, and the contestants looking forward to the next task.

