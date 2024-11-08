BJP ropes in bigwigs for poll campaign, PM to hold two rallies, HM four in Maha today

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) The BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned for the Mahayuti’s big win, has roped in party bigwigs for the Assembly poll campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address two rallies at Dhule and Nashik in north Maharashtra while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Shirala, Karad South, Sangli and Ichalkaranji in Western Maharashtra.

Union Minister of Roads, Nitin Gadkari, will address rallies at Aamgaon and Gondiya, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Kolhapur South, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Santacruz West, Nala Sopara and Dahisar while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Dhule city, Nagpur west, Nagpur south and Nagpur North.

Further, former union minister Smriti Irani will address rallies at Vile Parle, Kalyan East and Mira Bhayander, party MP Manoj Tiwari in Nala Sopara and Kandivali East and party legislator Pankaja Munde in Hingoli and Rahuri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will in total address ten rallies between November 8 and 14.

He will visit Akola and Nanded on November 9, Chimur and Solapur on November 12.

The party has organised a roadshow at Pune. He will address rallies at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raigad and Mumbai on November 14.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who addressed three rallies on November 6, is expected to hold a few more rallies.

The BJP’s move to hold rallies by a battery of senior leaders is important as the party is contesting 148 seats in the Mahayuti projecting itself as the big brother.

The BJP, along with allies Shiv Sena and NCP aims to reach out to the voters on the development plank insisting that the double engine government is necessary to increase the pace of development in Maharashtra while projecting the Maha Vikas Aghadi as an “anti-growth” alliance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.