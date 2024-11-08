PM Modi wishes Advani on his b’day, counts him among India’s ‘most admired’ statesmen

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on his 97th birthday and said that he is among “India's most admired statesmen.”

Extending greetings to the BJP patriarch, the Prime Minister posted on his X: “Best wishes to Shri L. K. Advani Ji on his birthday. This year is even more special because he was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to our nation.”

Shedding light on his contributions to the nation and its polity, PM Modi went on to call him “Among India's most admired statesmen,” who has “devoted himself to furthering India's development.”

“He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life,” he concluded.

Advani was the seventh Deputy Prime Minister (from June 2002 to May 2004) of India and is a former BJP President.

L.K. Advani is one of the founders of BJP and a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing Hindu nationalist entity and the party’s ideological parent.

He is the longest-serving Minister of Home Affairs, serving from 1998 to 2004. He is also the longest-serving Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He has held many portfolios in the Central government.

