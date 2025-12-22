Bigg Boss Telugu Winners List: Season 1 to 9, Siva Balaji to Kalyan Padala - Full List is Here

Since its launch in 2017, Bigg Boss Telugu has grown into one of the most influential and widely watched reality shows in Telugu television. Over nine seasons, the format has produced winners from varied backgrounds—actors, singers, television personalities, digital creators, and now even commoners—each shaping the show’s evolving legacy.

With Season 9 officially concluded, here is a complete and updated look at all the winners from Season 1 to Season 9.

Season 1 (2017): Siva Balaji

The inaugural season, hosted by Jr NTR, laid the foundation for the franchise. Actor Siva Balaji emerged as the first-ever Bigg Boss Telugu winner, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. His victory established the show’s credibility and mass appeal.

Season 2 (2018): Kaushal Manda

Hosted by Nani, Season 2 saw Kaushal Manda dominate public support. Popularly known for the “Kaushal Army” fan movement, he won the title and ₹50 lakh, later stepping away from mainstream acting to focus on personal interests.

Season 3 (2019): Rahul Sipligunj

Season 3 marked the beginning of Nagarjuna Akkineni as the permanent host. Folk singer Rahul Sipligunj won the season, earning ₹50 lakh. His popularity soared nationally when his vocals featured in RRR’s Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu.”

Season 4 (2020): Abijeet Duddala

Conducted during the pandemic, Season 4 was won by actor Abijeet Duddala. He secured the trophy and ₹50 lakh, later shifting his focus toward web series and digital content over mainstream cinema.

Season 5 (2021): VJ Sunny

Television anchor and personality VJ Sunny claimed the Season 5 title under Nagarjuna’s hosting. His win fetched him ₹50 lakh and opened doors to films, hosting gigs, and entertainment shows.

Season 6 (2022): Revanth

Playback singer Revanth, already famous for winning Indian Idol 9, added Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 to his accolades. He won the trophy and ₹50 lakh, continuing a successful career in film music and live performances.

Season 7 (2023): Pallavi Prashanth

Known as the ‘Rythu Bidda’ (farmer’s son), Pallavi Prashanth emerged as the Season 7 winner with massive grassroots support. His prize included ₹35 lakh cash, jewellery worth ₹15 lakh, and a car. He continues to focus on agriculture-based digital content and rural issues.

Season 8 (2024): Nikhil Maliyakkal

Season 8 was won by Nikhil Maliyakkal, who took home ₹55 lakh and a car. Post his victory, Nikhil has been exploring opportunities across television, digital platforms, and brand endorsements.

Season 9 (2025): Kalyan Padala

The latest season delivered a historic result with Kalyan Padala, a commoner, winning Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. His journey from an ordinary background to lifting the trophy struck a strong chord with audiences. The win underlined the show’s original promise—that Bigg Boss is not just for celebrities, but also for everyday individuals with compelling stories.

A Franchise That Keeps Evolving

From film actors to folk singers and now a common man, Bigg Boss Telugu has continually reinvented itself while reflecting changing audience preferences. With nine seasons completed, the reality show remains a dominant force on Telugu television, blending entertainment, emotion, and mass connect year after year.