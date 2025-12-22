Maharashtra School Winter Holidays 2025-26: Key Dates

The Maharashtra Education Department has outlined the broad framework for school holidays during the winter season for the 2025–26 academic year. Unlike several northern states, Maharashtra does not observe a long, uniform winter vacation across all schools. Instead, holidays vary depending on the school board and management.

No Statewide Winter Break in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, there is no extended winter vacation announced for all schools. Government and state board (SSC) schools generally continue regular classes through December, except on officially declared holidays and weekly Sundays.

The only statewide winter holiday applicable to all schools is Christmas Day, observed on December 25, 2025.

Winter Holidays in Private Schools

While government schools usually remain open, private schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and international boards may declare a short winter or Christmas break. These holidays are decided independently by school managements based on their academic calendars.

The duration of such breaks, if announced, is typically limited to a few days around Christmas and New Year.

Maharashtra School Winter Holiday 2025–26: Key Date

Christmas Holiday: December 25, 2025

Apart from this, no common winter vacation dates apply across the state.

Weather-Based Changes Possible

Authorities have clarified that if cold weather conditions worsen, district administrations or education officials may announce additional holidays or revised school timings to ensure student safety. Any such decisions will be taken locally and communicated through official channels.

Advisory for Students and Parents

Students and parents are advised not to expect a uniform winter break in Maharashtra. Since holiday schedules differ by school board and management, it is important to regularly check:

School circulars and notice boards

Official school communication channels

Updates from district or state education authorities

Staying informed will help students plan their studies, revisions, and travel without confusion during the winter season.