January 2026 Long Weekends: Full Holiday List and Dates

January 2026 is set to bring relief for working professionals with multiple chances to enjoy extended breaks. The new year will begin on a festive note, offering short and long holiday combinations that can be used for travel or relaxation.

The month starts with January 1 falling on a Thursday. While January 2 will be a working day, the weekend on January 3 and 4 provides a brief pause soon after the New Year celebrations. Many are expected to make short plans around this period.

Another major break arrives towards the end of the month. January 24 and 25 fall on a Saturday and Sunday, and Republic Day on January 26 adds a national holiday to the mix. With just one day of leave on Friday, January 23, employees can enjoy a four-day continuous break.

With these holiday combinations, January 2026 stands out as a favourable month for planning vacations or spending quality time with family. Offices and employees alike are expected to make the most of these well-timed breaks at the very start of the year.

Also read: Police Share Tips to Secure Homes During Christmas Holiday Travel