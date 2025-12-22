Christmas 2025: Will UP Schools Remain Open on Christmas? Check State-Wise School Holiday List

As Christmas 2025 approaches, several Indian states have begun announcing school holiday schedules, bringing clarity for students, parents, and educators planning year-end activities. While some states have declared extended winter breaks covering both Christmas and New Year, others have limited the holiday to December 25 or chosen to keep schools open, reflecting regional priorities and policies.

Here is a state-wise overview of Christmas 2025 school holidays across India:

Delhi

Schools in Delhi will remain closed on December 25, 2025, for Christmas. December 24 has been marked as a restricted holiday, giving schools the option to stay open or remain closed. Most institutions are expected to observe a full-day holiday on Christmas. Authorities have advised schools to inform parents and students in advance about their schedules.

Uttar Pradesh

In a departure from previous years, schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain open on December 25, 2025. The state government has decided to observe the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on this day. Schools will conduct special commemorative programmes, and attendance will be mandatory for students.

Punjab

Punjab has announced one of the longest winter breaks this season. Government and most private schools will remain closed from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026. The extended holiday covers both Christmas and New Year, allowing students ample time to enjoy the festive season.

Rajasthan

All schools in Rajasthan, including government and private institutions, will observe winter holidays from December 25, 2025, and reopen on January 5, 2026. The state has ensured a uniform holiday schedule across districts.

Kerala

Kerala has declared an extended Christmas and New Year holiday for schools. Educational institutions will remain closed from December 24, 2025, and reopen on January 5, 2026, enabling students and staff to fully participate in festive celebrations.

Haryana

Schools in Haryana will observe a holiday on December 25, 2025, for Christmas, with classes resuming the next day. A separate announcement regarding winter vacations in January 2026 is expected later.

Telangana

In Telangana, Christian minority and missionary schools have announced Christmas holidays from December 23 to 27, 2025, with the possibility of an extension. Government schools are likely to observe only December 25 as a holiday. A formal state-wide notification is still awaited.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government is yet to issue an official announcement. Christian minority schools are expected to declare extended Christmas holidays, while government schools are likely to observe December 25 as a holiday. Private schools will decide their schedules independently.

The Christmas 2025 school holiday calendar shows clear regional differences across India. While states like Punjab and Kerala have opted for longer winter breaks, others such as Uttar Pradesh have prioritised commemorative events. Parents and students are advised to keep track of official circulars from education departments and individual schools to stay updated as the festive season draws closer.