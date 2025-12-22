Kerala Govt Holidays 2026 List with Dates; Check here!

The Government of Kerala has officially released the public holiday calendar for the year 2026 through a gazette notification dated October 31, 2025. The holiday list will be applicable to all state government offices and is intended to help government departments, banks, institutions, and the general public plan work schedules and personal commitments in advance.

The 2026 holiday calendar features a combination of national, religious, and regional observances. Key national holidays such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanthi have been included, along with major regional festivals like Vishu, Onam, and Christmas. The notification also clarifies restricted holidays for specific groups and bank holidays notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Below is the Kerala government public holidays list for 2026, presented in bullet points for easy reference:

Mannam Jayanthi – Friday, January 2, 2026

Republic Day – Monday, January 26, 2026

Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)* – Friday, March 20, 2026

Maundy Thursday – Thursday, April 2, 2026

Good Friday – Friday, April 3, 2026

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi – Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Vishu – Wednesday, April 15, 2026

May Day – Friday, May 1, 2026

Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)* – Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Muharram* – Thursday, June 25, 2026

Karkadaka Vavu – Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Independence Day – Saturday, August 15, 2026

First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)* – Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Thiruvonam – Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Third Onam – Thursday, August 27, 2026

Fourth Onam / Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi – Friday, August 28, 2026

Sreekrishna Jayanthi – Friday, September 4, 2026

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Monday, September 21, 2026

Gandhi Jayanthi – Friday, October 2, 2026

Mahanavami – Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Vijayadasami – Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Christmas – Friday, December 25, 2026

The government has noted that festivals marked with an asterisk are subject to change based on the sighting of the moon. In addition to the listed holidays, all Sundays and second Saturdays of every English month will continue to be observed as regular holidays. Festivals or occasions that fall on Sundays may not be counted separately, as Sundays are already declared public holidays.

Overall, the 2026 holiday list provides clear guidance for official functioning and public convenience across Kerala throughout the year

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