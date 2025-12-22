Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Thanuja’s Role Behind Kalyan Padala’s Historic Win

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 turned into a historic moment with Thanuja and Kalyan Padala rewriting records. Both contestants made it to the finale while maintaining a strong bonding inside the house, even as they competed fiercely for the title. Kalyan Padala’s victory was particularly special, as he entered the show as a commoner and went on to emerge as the winner.

Many viewers have drawn parallels between this season and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, where a similar bond was seen between Shivaji and Pallavi Prashanth. It is widely believed that Shivaji played a crucial role in Pallavi Prashanth’s victory. Likewise, netizens feel that Thanuja’s role in Kalyan Padala’s success was just as significant.

Kalyan Acknowledges Tanuja’s Support on Stage

Kalyan himself openly acknowledged this during the finale. While speaking on stage, he said that Priya was the first person to instil confidence in him, Sreeja was the second, and “last but not least, Lady Queen Thanuja” deserved special thanks.

Kalyan went on to make an emotional admission, stating, “I am saying this from this stage—at a certain point, it was Thanuja who gave Kalyan the courage to move forward. I openly accept that.”

Reviewers and Viewers Echo the Same Opinion

Interestingly, several Bigg Boss reviewers have echoed the same sentiment. They pointed out that a similar “magic” was seen in Season 7, where Shivaji stood firmly by Pallavi Prashanth throughout the game. Despite finishing as the second runner-up, Shivaji showed no disappointment and consistently cleared the path for Prashanth’s victory by taking strong stands inside the house.

Many believed Amar Deep would lift the trophy that season, but Shivaji’s game strategy ultimately helped Prashanth win with ease.

Thanuja’s Consistent Dominance This Season

In Season 9 as well, Thanuja remained at the top for ten consecutive weeks. However, from the 11th week onwards, Kalyan suddenly emerged as a strong contender. Kalyan has repeatedly stated that Tanuja was the main reason behind his rise, acknowledging that her advice and guidance played a crucial role in his journey to victory.

Kalyan Padala’s win has thus become not just a story of a common man’s triumph, but also a testament to the power of support, strategy, and strong bonds inside the Bigg Boss house.