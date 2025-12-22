Apni Haddse Music Video Launched in Hyderabad

The melodious music video ‘Apni Haddse’ was formally launched in the presence of film celebrities at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. Naveen Yadav, MLA of Jubilee Hills constituency, attended the event as the chief guest and unveiled the song.

Addressing the gathering, Naveen Yadav said he was pleased to encourage young talent and described the production of a Hindi song and film in the South as a welcome and positive sign. He extended his best wishes to the team, hoping for the success of both the music video and the upcoming film.

The video stars Mohammed Nazeer in the lead role, with Rifat Razur as the female lead. Their on-screen chemistry stands out as one of the key attractions of the song. Adding to its appeal, acclaimed Bollywood singer Abhay Jodhpurkar has lent his soulful voice, elevating the track with his signature melody.

Produced with high production values, Apni Haddse features rich visuals and polished aesthetics. Speaking at the launch, Mohammed Nazeer thanked MLA Naveen Yadav and all the guests for their support. “It is a matter of pride that a talented singer like Abhay Jodhpurkar has sung our song. I am confident that audiences will connect with and love this track,” he said.

The launch event saw the participation of the film’s technical crew, cinema personalities, and political leaders, marking a memorable start for the music video’s journey.