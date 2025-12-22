Sunny Leone’s Gippa Gippa Song from Trimukha Released: Watch Video

The most awaited song “Gippa Gippa” from the film Trimukha, starring Sunny Leone, Yogesh, Sahithi Dasari, and Akriti Agarwal, has been officially released and is creating a massive buzz everywhere.

Released as a perfect New Year blast and bonanza, Gippa Gippa is ruling social media platforms like crazy, with audiences playing it on repeat and showering it with tremendous love. The song’s energetic vibe and grand presentation have struck an instant chord with viewers.

Expressing their happiness, the producers shared that the overwhelming response to the song has exceeded expectations. They emphasized that the success clearly reflects Sunny Leone’s immense craze and star power, which is evident from the phenomenal reaction across digital platforms.

With Gippa Gippa taking the internet by storm, Trimukha has undoubtedly raised the excitement levels among audiences to a whole new level. Movie is releasing on 2nd January, 2026

Watch Gippa Gippa Song Video Here: Ruling Social Media Platforms