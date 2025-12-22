Tamil Nadu Holidays: Winter Vacation 2025-26 Declared For Schools, Colleges

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has officially announced the winter vacation schedule for the 2025–26 academic year. All government, aided, and private schools across the state will observe a 12-day winter break starting December 24, 2025, following the conclusion of half-yearly examinations.

Uniform Holiday Schedule Across the State

According to the department’s notification, half-yearly examinations for all classes will conclude on December 23, 2025, after which the winter vacation will begin. The holiday schedule will be uniform across Tamil Nadu, irrespective of school management or district.

Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, January 5, 2026, marking the start of the third term of the academic year.

Winter Vacation Dates at a Glance

Half-Yearly Exams End: December 23, 2025

Winter Vacation Begins: December 24, 2025

Total Holidays: 12 days

Schools Reopen: January 5, 2026

Longer Break Compared to Previous Years

Traditionally, half-yearly holidays in Tamil Nadu last between 7 and 9 days. However, the 2025–26 academic year offers a longer 12-day break, mainly due to a uniform examination schedule followed by all classes from primary to higher secondary levels.

Classes 10, 11, and 12: Major subject exams conducted between December 10 and December 23

Classes 6 to 9: Exams held on a staggered schedule but concluded on December 23

Primary Classes (1 to 5): School-based assessments completed by December 23

Relief After a Rain-Disrupted December

The announcement comes after a month marked by several localized rain holidays in parts of the state due to Cyclone Ditwah. Despite these disruptions, the education department confirmed that the official winter vacation dates would remain unchanged across Tamil Nadu.

Focus on Board Exam Preparation

The reopening on January 5 will signal the beginning of the final academic term, with special focus on board examination preparation for Classes 10, 11, and 12. Parents and teachers have largely welcomed the extended break, saying it offers students much-needed rest before entering a demanding exam phase.

The winter vacation also allows families to celebrate Christmas and New Year without academic pressure, while ensuring a smooth transition into the crucial final term.