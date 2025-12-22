December 24 and 26 are Federal Holidays, Trump Declares; Who Is Eligible?

In a significant holiday-season move, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring Christmas Eve, December 24 and the day after Christmas, December 26 as federal holidays for this year.

Under the order, all executive departments and federal agencies will remain closed on these two days, and employees will be excused from duty unless their presence is required for national security, defence, or other essential public needs. Christmas Day on December 25 is already a recognised federal holiday, and when combined with the weekend, the decision effectively provides many federal employees with a five-day holiday break.

The expanded holiday schedule allows eligible federal workers to enjoy additional paid time off without using annual or personal leave. Employees excused from duty on December 24 and 26 will continue to receive their regular pay, as if they were working.

Who is eligible?

The benefit applies primarily to executive branch federal employees, including staff across most federal agencies covered under federal holiday and premium pay laws, according to the US Office of Personnel Management.

However, essential workers, such as those involved in national security, law enforcement, and critical public safety roles, may still be required to work on those days. Employees who work during the designated holidays will be eligible for premium pay as per federal rules.

What about non-federal workers?

The holiday declaration does not automatically extend to private-sector employees, state or local government workers, or contract staff. Employers outside the federal system may choose to observe the holidays at their discretion.

Meanwhile, major US financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, will remain open on December 26, as the executive order does not apply to private or independent entities.

Is this a permanent change?

While December 24 and December 26 will be treated as federal holidays for 2025, the move is a one-time designation. Under US law, only Congress has the authority to establish permanent federal holidays through legislation.