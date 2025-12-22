India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement 2025: Work Visas, Jobs and Student Benefits

India and New Zealand have finalised a comprehensive free trade agreement that places a strong focus on workforce mobility, education, and closer people-to-people engagement. The pact, described as a new-generation trade deal, introduces significant relaxations in visa rules and broader opportunities for Indian professionals and students seeking to live, work, or study in New Zealand.

The agreement was concluded on Monday after formal negotiations resumed in March 2025, nearly ten years after earlier talks had stalled. Launched on March 16 this year, the discussions were wrapped up in record time, making the India–New Zealand deal one of the quickest trade agreements India has completed with a developed economy. This marks India’s third trade pact signed in 2025, following agreements with the United Kingdom and Oman, while negotiations with the United States and the European Union are still in progress.

A major highlight of the agreement is its emphasis on talent mobility. India has been positioned as a key source of skilled and semi-skilled workers, with the treaty introducing improved entry, stay, and employment provisions for Indian citizens. Dedicated visa routes and expanded work rights are expected to open new doors for professionals, students, and young travellers.

Under the new framework, New Zealand will introduce a Temporary Employment Entry Visa exclusively for Indian nationals. This pathway will permit up to 5,000 Indian professionals at any given time to live and work in the country for a period of up to three years. The visa will cover a wide range of sectors, including information technology, engineering, healthcare, education, and construction. It will also recognise India-specific professions such as AYUSH practitioners, yoga trainers, Indian cuisine chefs, and music instructors.

In addition, both countries have agreed to a Working Holiday Visa arrangement. Through this scheme, Indians between the ages of 18 and 30 will be able to travel to New Zealand and take up short-term employment for up to 12 months, with the flexibility of multiple entries during the visa period.

The education sector is set to see major benefits as well. For the first time, New Zealand has signed a dedicated annex on student mobility and post-study work opportunities with another country. The agreement removes any numerical limits on Indian students and allows them to work up to 20 hours per week while pursuing their studies.

Post-study employment options have also been widened. Indian graduates completing undergraduate or master’s programmes in STEM fields will be eligible for post-study work visas valid for up to three years. Doctoral graduates, meanwhile, will be able to stay and work in New Zealand for up to four years after completing their studies.

Overall, the new trade agreement is expected to strengthen educational partnerships, improve access to the workforce, and significantly deepen the relationship between India and New Zealand by encouraging greater movement of talent and students between the two countries.

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