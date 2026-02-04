Jabardasth Comedian Bobby Dies in Road Accident

Comedian Bobby, also known as Lakshminarayana, who became popular through the comedy show Jabardasth and appeared in entertainment programmes hosted by anchor Suma, died in a tragic road accident two days ago.

Following his sudden death, Jabardasth comedians Naveen, Bobby and several others shared emotional “miss you” posts on social media. Anchor Suma also visited Bobby’s house and paid her last respects to his mortal remains.

So what exactly happened, and when did the accident take place?

According to police, the accident occurred on Monday night on the Kovvur Road–Railway Bridge, where two motorcycles collided head-on. CI Viswam said three youths from Kovvur were travelling on a bike to Rajahmundry to watch a movie. At the same time, Lakshminarayana alias Bobby, who belonged to the Rajahmundry Quarry Market area, was riding his motorcycle from the opposite direction.

The two bikes crashed into each other with great force. Bobby suffered severe head injuries and heavy bleeding, and he died on the spot.

What has made the tragedy even more painful is that Bobby had participated in an interview just a day or two before the accident. Within days of that appearance, his life was cut short, leaving his family, friends and fans in deep shock and grief.