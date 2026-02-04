Why Dhurandhar Part 2 Will Stream on JioHotstar Instead of Netflix?

Following the strong response to Dhurandhar on Netflix, the makers have officially confirmed key details about its much-awaited sequel. Production houses Jio Studios and B62 Studios unveiled a striking new poster of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Tuesday, announcing that the film will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Directed once again by Aditya Dhar, the sequel marks the second and concluding chapter of the spy-action franchise. The newly released poster features Ranveer Singh reprising his role as intelligence officer Hamza Ali Mazari, presented in a far more intense and ruthless avatar. With blood pouring from above and a dark, violent visual tone, the artwork strongly hints at a grittier and more action-heavy sequel.

The poster carries the powerful line, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,” suggesting that the character’s journey will take a darker turn. Ranveer Singh also shared the poster on his social media handles, further fuelling excitement among fans.

Apart from confirming the theatrical release date, the poster also subtly revealed an important change regarding the film’s digital premiere. Unlike the first instalment, which debuted on Netflix, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will stream exclusively on JioHotstar after completing its run in theatres.

With heightened action, darker themes, and a shift in OTT platform, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is shaping up to be a more intense conclusion to the franchise, setting high expectations ahead of its 2026 release.

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