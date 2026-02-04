SS Rajamouli–Mahesh Babu Film Varanasi Seals Massive ₹650 Cr Netflix OTT Deal

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s highly ambitious film Varanasi is already creating waves in the industry, even before its theatrical release. According to industry reports, global streaming giant Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital rights of the film for a staggering ₹650 crore, making it one of the biggest OTT deals ever for an Indian movie.

Trade sources suggest that the makers have closed the deal at this massive price due to the unprecedented expectations surrounding the project. The combination of SS Rajamouli’s vision and Mahesh Babu’s pan-India appeal has attracted strong interest from international platforms, with Netflix emerging as the top bidder.

Varanasi is said to be mounted on a never-before-seen scale, with extensive pre-production work currently underway. The film is expected to go on floors soon, and insiders reveal that Rajamouli is taking extra time to ensure every technical and visual detail meets global standards.

Reports also indicate that the film will have a long production timeline, with the makers aiming for a grand theatrical release followed by a major OTT premiere. Once released, Varanasi is expected to stream exclusively on Netflix in multiple languages, targeting audiences across India and overseas markets.

While an official announcement regarding the OTT deal is yet to be made, the reported ₹650 crore Netflix acquisition has already set new benchmarks and further underlines the global anticipation surrounding this landmark project.

Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates, as Varanasi promises to be one of the most ambitious and talked-about Indian films in the coming years.