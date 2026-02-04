YSRCP Knocks on NHRC Doors, Alleges Human Rights Violations in AP

A delegation of the YSR Congress Party on Wednesday (February 4) approached the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC), alleging a grave breakdown of law and order and widespread human rights violations in Andhra Pradesh under the TDP-led government.

The delegation met NHRC Chairperson Justice Subramanium and submitted a detailed complaint citing a series of violent incidents, including attacks on the residences of former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, as well as the killing of Dalit activist Salaman. The leaders alleged that the attacks were coordinated and aimed at intimidating—and even physically eliminating—opposition leaders.

YSRCP representatives presented video footage and photographs, claiming these showed ruling Telugu Desam Party cadres carrying out organised assaults. They urged the Commission to take suo motu cognisance of what they described as “anarchic governance” in the state under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to the delegation, the NHRC Chairperson responded positively and indicated that a report would be sought from the Director General of Police. The Commission, they said, also kept open the possibility of sending a fact-finding team to Andhra Pradesh to assess the situation on the ground.

The YSRCP delegation included MPs YV Subba Reddy, PV Mithun Reddy, Maddila Gurumoorthy, Golla Babu Rao, Meda Raghunath Reddy, Pilli Subhashchandra Bose, Ayodhya Ramireddy and Tanuja Rani. Also present were SC Cell president Sudhakar Babu, former ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Adimulapu Suresh, MLC Bommi Israel, MLA Thatiparthi Chandrasekhar, MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar, and former MLC Jupudi Prabhakar Rao.

Speaking after the meeting, Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said the delegation had sought a comprehensive inquiry into the attacks and expressed hope that an NHRC probe team would visit Andhra Pradesh at the earliest. Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna alleged a sharp rise in attacks on Dalits and claimed that petrol bomb attacks were even attempted on former ministers.

Former minister Adimulapu Suresh alleged that constitutional machinery in the state had weakened, accusing the police of acting as “silent spectators” during attacks on YSRCP leaders and supporters. MLC Bommi Israel and MLA Thatiparthi Chandrasekhar demanded the imposition of President’s Rule, asserting that citizen safety had collapsed and that the state was witnessing what they termed “goonda raj.”

Dalit activist Salaman’s brother also submitted a separate representation to the NHRC, appealing for peace and protection in their village and stating that no family should be forced to endure such a tragedy.

The YSRCP delegation urged the NHRC to intervene urgently to protect lives, restore law and order, and ensure accountability for what it alleged were systematic and continuing human rights violations in Andhra Pradesh.