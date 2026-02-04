Hyderabad: Eesha Rebba Files Police Complaint Over Vulgar Instagram Posts

Telugu film actress Eesha Rebba has sought police intervention after being targeted by abusive and obscene comments on social media. The actress lodged a formal complaint against an individual who posted vulgar remarks on her Instagram post, demanding strict action.

According to sources, Eesha Rebba submitted screenshots of the offensive comment along with details of the user account to the authorities. Following her complaint, the Banjara Hills police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Preliminary findings suggest that the accused had created a fake social media account to post derogatory and inappropriate comments. Police officials are currently working to trace the person behind the account and are examining digital evidence as part of the probe.

Eesha Rebba’s decision to approach law enforcement has drawn attention to the growing issue of online harassment faced by public figures. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the film ‘Om Shanti Shanti Shantih’, which released recently.

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