Is February 5 2026 a Bank Holiday in India? Know If Banks Are Open

People planning banking work on February 5 can proceed without concern, as banks across India will function normally on this day. February 5 falls on a regular weekday and is not marked as a bank holiday, since there are no national festivals, special occasions, or RBI-declared closures scheduled for the date.

Bank holidays in India are typically observed on Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and on specific regional or state-level occasions. As February 5 does not coincide with any of these conditions, all public and private sector banks are expected to remain open and offer full services.

This means customers can carry out routine banking activities such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque transactions, and branch visits without restrictions. Online and digital banking services will also continue to operate as usual.

In some months, certain states observe bank holidays due to local festivals or state events. However, no state has announced a bank holiday on February 5, making it a regular working day nationwide.

Customers are advised to plan their banking tasks accordingly, keeping in mind that February 5 is a normal business day for banks across the country.

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