Is February 5 a Stock Market Holiday in India? NSE and BSE Status

Investors planning to trade on February 5 can do so without any disruption, as Indian stock markets will remain open and operate normally on this day. February 5 is a regular working day and does not coincide with any national holiday, festival, or special occasion that would lead to a market closure.

Both major exchanges — the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) — observe holidays only on officially notified occasions such as national festivals or specific market holidays announced in advance. Since no such holiday is scheduled for February 5, trading activities across equity, derivatives, and currency segments will continue as usual.

The stock market typically remains closed on weekends and on select public holidays throughout the year. However, February 5 falls on a weekday and is not listed among the trading holidays for the month.

As a result, normal market timings will apply, and investors can carry out buying, selling, and settlement activities without any restrictions. Those planning trades or portfolio adjustments can proceed as per their regular schedules.

Also read: Is February 5 2026 a Bank Holiday in India? Know If Banks Are Open