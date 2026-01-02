Bigg Boss Comedian Emmanuel's Emotional Message to His Girlfriend Ruchi

Comedian Emmanuel, popularly known from Jabardasth, seems to have realised love of his girlfriend even more when he was in Bigg Boss house. Before establishing himself on television, a young woman fell in love with him — and Emmanuel, too, was deeply committed, spending hours chatting and talking on the phone. He believed they were destined to stay together, come what may.

Realisation Inside the Bigg Boss House

As Emmanuel’s popularity grew and his shooting schedules became hectic, he could no longer give his girlfriend the attention she deserved. Irritation, impatience and frustration often took over, and she bore the impact of it. It was only after entering Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 that Emmanuel realised how much hurt he had caused her.

A Trophy He Wanted to Gift With Love

Understanding the pain she went through, Emmanuel says he cried every night inside the Bigg Boss house. Winning the trophy became a dream not just for himself but to present it to her as a symbol of love. Though that wish did not materialise, once outside the show, he immediately reached out to her, reconnecting and expressing his feelings.

Recently, Emmanuel shared a photo of the couple on social media — though her face remained hidden — along with an emotional post that instantly caught fans’ attention.

Emotional Message to His Girlfriend

In his heartfelt note, he wrote that he lovingly calls her “Waste amma” (a playful nickname meaning “waste fellow”) and thanked her for entering his life and understanding him so deeply.

“I hurt you a lot. But from this year, I pray that we become stronger and remain happy for life. I promise to make sure no difficulties reach you. You are the biggest gift God gave me without me even asking.”

He continued: “No one can take your place. Thank you for always standing by my side and giving me so much love. I love you so much, my little fellow… you are my everything. Happy New Year!”

Sources suggest his girlfriend's name is Ruchi, though she has not revealed her face publicly yet.

Fans Ask: When Will You Show ‘Vadinamma’?

Fans quickly reacted, asking, “When will you reveal our ‘vadina’ (sister-in-law)?”

Emmanuel responded saying he will introduce her very soon, sparking anticipation among his followers.

With the comedian now openly expressing his love, regret and renewed commitment, fans are eagerly waiting for the moment Emmanuel officially introduces his partner to the world.