January 2026 School Holidays List: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Other States
As the new year begins, students and parents across India are keen to plan travel, leisure activities, and academic schedules. January 2026 brings a mix of winter vacations, public holidays, and important national observances, leading to extended school closures in several states.
Many schools shut their doors during this period due to harsh winter conditions, while others observe holidays for festivals and national events. Below is a detailed look at January school holidays and winter vacation schedules announced by various states.
January 2026: Important School Holiday Dates
Schools across different regions will remain closed on select dates in January to observe national and cultural occasions:
- January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day
- January 14 (Wednesday): Pongal / Makar Sankranti
- January 23 (Friday): Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
- January 26 (Monday): Republic Day
These holidays may vary slightly depending on state government notifications and individual school boards.
State-Wise Winter Vacation Schedule (January 2026)
Several states have announced extended winter breaks for schools, especially in North India:
- Delhi: All schools will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, 2026, as part of the annual winter vacation.
- Punjab: Winter holidays are scheduled from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026.
- Haryana: Schools will observe winter vacations from January 1 to January 15, 2026.
- Odisha: Educational institutions will be closed from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026.
- Uttar Pradesh: Winter holidays are expected between December 20 and December 31, 2025, though the schedule is tentative.
- Jammu and Kashmir:
- Classes 1 to 8: Winter break from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026
- Classes 9 to 12: Holidays from December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026
Holiday Announcements in Southern States
- Andhra Pradesh: According to the academic calendar for 2025–26, missionary schools will have Christmas holidays from December 23 to December 27, 2025.
- Telangana: Missionary schools will observe Christmas vacations during the same period, from December 23 to December 27, 2025.
- Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs): Winter break is scheduled from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026.
School Holiday Calendar 2026: Month-Wise Highlights
February
February 14: Saraswati Puja / Vasant Panchami
February 18: Maha Shivratri
March
March 4: Holika Dahan
March 5: Holi
March 20: March Equinox
April
April 2: Ram Navami
April 6: Maha Shivratri
April 10: Good Friday
April 14: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18: Easter
May
May 1: Labour Day / Maharashtra Day
May 25: Buddha Purnima
June
June 17: Bakri-Id / Eid al-Adha
July
July 17: Muharram
August
August 15: Independence Day
August 19: Raksha Bandhan
August 28: Janmashtami
September
September 5: Teachers’ Day
September 23: Onam
October
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
October 19: Dussehra
October 24: Valmiki Jayanti
November
November 7: Diwali
November 8: Govardhan Puja
November 9: Bhai Dooj
November 24: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December
December 25: Christmas
With winter vacations and festival holidays spread throughout the year, students can plan their studies and leisure time more effectively. Parents are advised to stay updated with official school circulars, as holiday dates may vary slightly depending on local administration and weather conditions.