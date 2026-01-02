January 2026 School Holidays List: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Other States

As the new year begins, students and parents across India are keen to plan travel, leisure activities, and academic schedules. January 2026 brings a mix of winter vacations, public holidays, and important national observances, leading to extended school closures in several states.

Many schools shut their doors during this period due to harsh winter conditions, while others observe holidays for festivals and national events. Below is a detailed look at January school holidays and winter vacation schedules announced by various states.

January 2026: Important School Holiday Dates

Schools across different regions will remain closed on select dates in January to observe national and cultural occasions:

January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day

January 14 (Wednesday): Pongal / Makar Sankranti

January 23 (Friday): Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

These holidays may vary slightly depending on state government notifications and individual school boards.

State-Wise Winter Vacation Schedule (January 2026)

Several states have announced extended winter breaks for schools, especially in North India:

Delhi: All schools will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, 2026, as part of the annual winter vacation.

Punjab: Winter holidays are scheduled from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026.

Haryana: Schools will observe winter vacations from January 1 to January 15, 2026.

Odisha: Educational institutions will be closed from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

Uttar Pradesh: Winter holidays are expected between December 20 and December 31, 2025, though the schedule is tentative.

Jammu and Kashmir:

Classes 1 to 8: Winter break from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: Holidays from December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026

Holiday Announcements in Southern States

Andhra Pradesh: According to the academic calendar for 2025–26, missionary schools will have Christmas holidays from December 23 to December 27, 2025.

Telangana: Missionary schools will observe Christmas vacations during the same period, from December 23 to December 27, 2025.

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs): Winter break is scheduled from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

School Holiday Calendar 2026: Month-Wise Highlights

February

February 14: Saraswati Puja / Vasant Panchami

February 18: Maha Shivratri

March

March 4: Holika Dahan

March 5: Holi

March 20: March Equinox

April

April 2: Ram Navami

April 6: Maha Shivratri

April 10: Good Friday

April 14: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18: Easter

May

May 1: Labour Day / Maharashtra Day

May 25: Buddha Purnima

June

June 17: Bakri-Id / Eid al-Adha

July

July 17: Muharram

August

August 15: Independence Day

August 19: Raksha Bandhan

August 28: Janmashtami

September

September 5: Teachers’ Day

September 23: Onam

October

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 19: Dussehra

October 24: Valmiki Jayanti

November

November 7: Diwali

November 8: Govardhan Puja

November 9: Bhai Dooj

November 24: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December

December 25: Christmas

With winter vacations and festival holidays spread throughout the year, students can plan their studies and leisure time more effectively. Parents are advised to stay updated with official school circulars, as holiday dates may vary slightly depending on local administration and weather conditions.