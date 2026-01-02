Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Bank Holidays 2026: List of Dates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the official bank holiday schedule for 2026, helping customers plan their banking needs well in advance. The calendar includes national holidays, festival-related closures, and regular weekend offs observed by banks across the country.

As the new year begins, individuals and businesses are advised to take note of these dates to manage financial transactions smoothly and avoid last-minute inconvenience.

How Many Days Will Banks Operate in 2026?

Banks in India will follow the standard working pattern throughout 2026. Branches will remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to declared public and regional holidays.

The RBI holiday list provides clarity on working and non-working days, allowing customers to plan visits accordingly.

National Bank Holidays in 2026

Certain bank holidays are observed across all states as they mark significant national occasions. These include:

January 26: Republic Day

August 15: Independence Day

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

On these days, banking operations at branches will remain suspended nationwide.

Major Bank Holidays in 2026

Some of the key holidays listed in the RBI calendar for 2026 include:

January 26: Republic Day

March 3: Holi

March 20: Ugadi

April 3: Good Friday

May 1: May Day

August 15: Independence Day

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

These dates may impact banking services depending on the state and local observances.

State-Specific Festival Holidays

In addition to national holidays, several bank closures are decided at the state level. Festivals such as Ugadi are observed as bank holidays in southern states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while banks in other regions may function as usual.

Customers are encouraged to check the state-wise bank holiday list applicable to their location before planning branch visits.

RBI Advisory for Bank Customers

The Reserve Bank of India has advised customers to stay informed about regional bank holidays, as the total number of holidays differs from state to state. Checking the official holiday schedule in advance can help avoid unnecessary trips to bank branches.

Banking Services Available on Holidays

Even when physical branches are closed, essential banking services continue without interruption. Facilities such as internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI transactions, and ATMs remain operational round the clock, allowing customers to withdraw cash, transfer funds, and pay bills conveniently on bank holidays.

By staying aware of the 2026 bank holiday calendar, customers can plan their financial activities better and ensure uninterrupted access to banking services throughout the year.

Also read: January 2026 School Holidays List: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Other States