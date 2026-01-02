Delhi High Court Warns Yellow Media, Rumour Peddlers Over YV Subba Reddy and Tirumala Laddu Controversy

In a strong message to rumour mongers and sections of the so-called yellow media, the Delhi High Court has made it clear that any news reports or social media posts published from now on regarding the Tirumala Laddu issue will invite serious legal consequences if found to be false or defamatory.

The court issued these observations while hearing a petition filed by senior YSR Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy, who alleged that certain media houses published fabricated and malicious stories damaging his reputation.

₹10 Crore Defamation Suit

Subba Reddy approached the court seeking the immediate removal of defamatory content and filed a defamation suit demanding ₹10 crore in compensation. The matter was heard on Friday by Justice Amit Bansal, who, after listening to arguments, stated that the court would decide on already-published reports at a later stage.

However, the court declined to grant an interim injunction on existing articles and adjourned the matter for further hearing to January 29.

Court Puts Media on Notice

While a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Tirumala Laddu controversy is underway, Subba Reddy argued that several media outlets — including Eenadu and The Indian Express — were indulging in speculative and fictional reporting without verified facts.

Taking serious note of this trend, the Delhi High Court reiterated its earlier warning, stating that every report or post published on the Tirumala Laddu issue or on YV Subba Reddy will be subject to judicial scrutiny.

The court categorically cautioned that reckless, false and agenda-driven reporting will not be tolerated, and media organisations indulging in such practices will be forced to “pay the price in court.” It underlined that freedom of expression does not grant license to spread misinformation or conduct media trials.

Clear Signal to Yellow Journalism

The observations are being seen as a stern reminder to sections of the media that thrive on rumours, sensationalism and political vendetta. The court’s warning sends a clear signal that manufactured narratives and character assassination in the garb of journalism will invite strict legal action.

As the case proceeds, all eyes will now be on whether media houses course-correct—or continue to risk legal consequences by pushing unverified and misleading narratives.