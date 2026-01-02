Chandrababu Naidu’s Foreign Tour Secrecy: YSRCP Slams AP Government, Questions Transparency and Public Spending

The YSR Congress Party has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of deliberate secrecy over his recent foreign tour despite repeatedly claiming that his life is “an open book.”

Addressing the media at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, YSRCP SC Cell president and former MLA T. J. R. Sudhakar Babu demanded to know why the government had failed to clearly inform the public about where the Chief Minister had travelled, the purpose of the visit, and whether it was official or personal.

Sudhakar Babu said earlier Chief Ministers routinely disclosed travel details through official channels and the media. In contrast, he alleged, Chandrababu Naidu’s conduct had raised serious suspicion, with even the General Administration Department allegedly kept in the dark. Conflicting media reports suggesting destinations such as London, Singapore or Bali, coupled with vague claims of “personal travel,” had only deepened public doubt, he said.

He further pointed out that leaders of the ruling coalition themselves were offering contradictory explanations, exposing what he described as a complete lack of transparency at the top. “When even ministers cannot give a clear version, it raises legitimate questions about what the Chief Minister is trying to hide,” Sudhakar Babu said.

Taking the criticism further, he alleged that rumours were rife that the Chief Minister may have travelled abroad to manage or conceal money accumulated over the last 18 months. He demanded an immediate clarification from the government to end speculation and restore public trust.

Questions Over Luxury Travel

Sudhakar Babu also questioned the frequent foreign and domestic travel of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh, particularly their use of special aircraft and helicopters. He asked whether such luxury travel was possible on official salaries and demanded disclosure of who was bearing the expenses.

“If public funds are being used, the government must place all bills and expenditure details in the public domain, as mandated by aviation and financial rules,” he said, warning that silence would only fuel further allegations.

Power Tariff Hike Draws Fire

The YSRCP leader also criticised the coalition government for beginning the new year by preparing to impose what he described as an additional ₹4,500 crore burden on people through increased power charges. He reminded that Chandrababu Naidu had promised not to raise electricity tariffs for five years but had already imposed substantial hikes since assuming office.

“People are deeply disappointed. Instead of honouring promises, this government has chosen deception and burdening households,” Sudhakar Babu said, demanding that the Chief Minister come clean on both his foreign travel and the economic decisions affecting common citizens.

The remarks add to growing political pressure on the government over transparency, public accountability and the use of taxpayer money.