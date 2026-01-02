10 Minutes to 10 Crore: Vishnu Manchu's Golden Chance For New-Age Storytellers

Actor-producer and MAA President Vishnu Manchu-led AVAA Entertainment has announced a bold new initiative for 2026 aimed at creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers across India. The programme is being personally driven by Vishnu Manchu, reflecting his long-standing commitment to nurturing original voices and fresh creative talent.

Designed to challenge traditional entry barriers in cinema, the initiative seeks to establish an alternative pathway where storytelling, vision and merit take precedence over background, scale or industry access. According to the announcement, the programme is neither a routine contest nor a conventional launchpad, but a carefully structured opportunity shaped by real-world industry experience.

At the heart of the initiative lies a simple yet powerful idea: 10 minutes of cinema can change a life. What begins as a small creative expression, the makers believe, has the potential to evolve into something far greater.

AVAA Entertainment stated that the initiative is rooted in the belief that impactful cinema emerges from clarity of thought, emotional honesty and creative courage—not from privilege or pedigree. The programme has been personally curated by Vishnu Manchu to ensure credibility, transparency and genuine access, particularly for emerging creators who may otherwise find it difficult to reach mainstream platforms.

The company emphasised that the hands-on involvement of Vishnu Manchu is intended to safeguard the integrity of the process and ensure that deserving talent is identified and supported on merit.

Further details of the initiative will be formally unveiled on January 15. Until then, AVAA Entertainment has urged young filmmakers, storytellers and dreamers across the country to stay alert, hinting that a transformative opportunity is on the way.

With its sharp focus on vision-led storytelling, the initiative signals AVAA Entertainment’s intent to play a larger role in shaping the future of Indian cinema—one idea, one voice and ten minutes at a time.