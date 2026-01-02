Prabhas–Triptii Dimri First Look From Spirit Goes Viral: Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Mark Poster

The year 2026 kicked off on a high note for cinema lovers as the makers of Spirit unveiled the much-awaited first look of Prabhas from the film. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the poster instantly went viral, setting social media abuzz with discussions around the actor’s intense transformation.

The striking visual shows Prabhas shirtless, his back marked with bruises, scars, stitches and bandages — a clear indication of a physically and emotionally charged role. His face is only partially visible, framed by a thick beard and long, dishevelled hair. Standing behind him is a woman, now confirmed to be Triptii Dimri, officially making her first on-screen pairing with the Baahubali star. Prabhas is confirmed to be playing a police officer in the film.

Triptii Steps In After Deepika’s Exit

The female lead was initially meant to be played by Deepika Padukone, who later opted out of the project, reportedly due to scheduling constraints and her preference for an eight-hour workday. The role eventually went to Triptii Dimri, who accepted the offer following widespread acclaim for her performance in Animal.

Strong Ensemble and Production Backing

Apart from Prabhas and Triptii, the film also features Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role. The actor is widely believed to be portraying the antagonist and has publicly expressed his excitement about being part of the project.

Spirit is jointly produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. On Prabhas’ birthday in October last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga released an audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, confirming the presence of Prakash Raj alongside Vivek Oberoi in the cast.

A Cop With a Dark Past

The teaser hinted at Prabhas playing an IPS officer who is currently lodged in jail. It ended with a chilling line delivered by the actor: “Right from childhood, I have one bad habit,” setting the tone for what promises to be a gritty and intense narrative.

Scheduled for release later this year, Spirit is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about films in Prabhas’ career, with expectations riding high on the actor-director collaboration and the raw, uncompromising world teased so far.