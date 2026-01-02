OTT Releases This Weekend (Jan 3, 4): Haq, After the Quake, Follow My Voice & More

The first weekend of 2026 opens with a fresh wave of OTT releases across multiple languages, giving viewers plenty of options to kick off the new year. From hard-hitting courtroom drama and emotional romance to sports biopics and international storytelling, several new titles have landed on popular streaming platforms beginning January 2, 2026. Here’s a closer look at what’s new and streaming this weekend.

Haq – Netflix

Leading the list is Haq, a socially driven courtroom drama inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case. The film centers on Shazia Bano, a woman who is suddenly abandoned by her husband after he marries his cousin and invokes instant triple talaq. Left to care for her children without support, Shazia challenges the injustice by seeking legal recourse. The story explores themes of dignity, women’s rights, and the fight for justice within the legal system.

Cast: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain

Streaming from: January 2, 2026

Follow My Voice – Amazon Prime Video

This emotional romantic drama follows Klara, a young woman confined to her home for weeks after a major health crisis. Isolated from the outside world, she finds comfort in a radio program titled Follow My Voice. Over time, she becomes emotionally attached to the show’s host, Kang, sparking questions about connection, vulnerability, and whether love can exist without ever meeting face to face.

Cast: Berta Castañé, Jae Woo Yang, Claudia Traisac

Streaming from: January 2, 2026

The Smashing Machine – Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Based on real events, The Smashing Machine traces the life of legendary MMA and UFC fighter Mark Kerr. The film delves into his rise to fame, relentless training, and the personal struggles that nearly derailed his career. More than a sports story, it paints an intense portrait of ambition, pressure, and the emotional cost of success.

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten

Available from: January 2, 2026

Beauty – ZEE5

This Telugu drama focuses on Alekhya, a college student who runs away with her boyfriend after her family discovers their secret relationship. As the young couple tries to start over, her father—a cab driver—sets out on a desperate search for his daughter. Their journeys reveal emotional truths about trust, family bonds, and the consequences of impulsive decisions.

Cast: Nilakhi Patra, Ankith Koyya, Vasuki Anand, Naresh

Streaming from: January 2, 2026

After the Quake – Netflix

After the Quake is a Japanese film that weaves together the lives of four strangers whose paths intersect over three decades. Set against the backdrop of the 1995 Kobe earthquake, the 2011 disaster, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the story reflects on loss, resilience, and hope as the characters navigate personal grief and healing through changing times.

Cast: Masaki Okada, Ai Hashimoto, Erika Karata, Mitsuru Fukikoshi

Streaming from: January 2, 2026

With multiple releases dropping on January 2, this weekend offers a rich mix of genres and languages for OTT audiences. Whether you’re drawn to emotional drama, real-life stories, or international cinema, the first OTT weekend of 2026 has something worth watching.

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Timings, Puja Rituals and Significance