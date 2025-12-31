Stranger Things Finale OTT Release Time: Season 5 Episode 8 Streaming Worldwide

Netflix is preparing to bring the Stranger Things saga to a close with the release of Season 5 Episode 8, titled “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up,” as a standalone global event. The final episode marks the end of one of the streaming platform’s most successful original series, closing the story after nearly a decade.The Economic Times+1

The Duffer Brothers and Netflix have positioned the finale as a major cultural moment, with special cinematic screenings planned in addition to its digital debut. The episode continues directly from Volume 2 and centres on the last phase of Vecna’s plan, promising resolution to the long-running battle between Hawkins’ heroes and the forces from the Upside Down.The Economic Times

Final Episode Release Time — Global Schedule

According to Netflix’s release strategy for the finale, Season 5 Episode 8 will debut simultaneously worldwide, with local timings adjusted for regional time zones:The Economic Times+1

America (December 31, 2025)

United States & Canada: 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET

International (January 1, 2026)

Brazil: 10 p.m.

United Kingdom: 1 a.m. GMT

Europe (CET): 2 a.m.

India (IST): 6:30 a.m.

Japan (JST): 10 a.m.

Australia: 12 p.m.

New Zealand: 2 p.m.

Viewers in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania will logically see the finale on the morning or midday of January 1 due to time-zone differences from the U.S. release.The Economic Times+1

Theatrical Screenings and Episode Format

In a first for the series, Netflix is offering limited theatrical screenings of the finale in select cinemas across the United States and Canada, turning the moment into a shared fan event alongside the streaming launch. The episode is feature-length, with a runtime exceeding two hours, underlining Netflix’s intent to treat it as a landmark conclusion to Stranger Things.Parade