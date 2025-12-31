Punjab Schools holidays Till January 7 Due to Cold Wave and Fog

The Punjab government has announced that all educational institutes will remain shut until January 7 due to the prevailing intense cold weather and fog. This will be in consonance with the extended holiday that the government had announced from December 24 to 31.

This decision has also been announced formally by the Punjab Education Minister, Harjot Bains, through an update on social media. According to Harjot Bains, this announcement has come after a directives-based call by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, keeping in mind only the priorities of safeguarding students and members of the school staff. The poor weather conditions, with reduced visibility because of fog, are reasons behind this decision.

The extended closure is applicable for all types of schools, be it government schools, aided schools, recognized schools, and private schools functioning in the province of Punjab. The closing days will be useful in shielding the kids from health hazards posed by extreme weather conditions.

According to the press release, the resumption of schooling in all the schools within the State has been set to take place on the 8th of January, in accordance with the regular schooling schedule.

Also read: New Year 2026: Hyderabad Traffic Police Announce Restrictions, Diversions and Strict Checks