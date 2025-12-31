New Year 2026: Hyderabad Traffic Police Announce Restrictions, Diversions and Strict Checks

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued traffic restrictions, diversions, and strict enforcement plans across the city for the night of December 31, in anticipation of large New Year’s Eve gatherings at popular public spots and entertainment zones.

To manage the rush, traffic personnel will be stationed at 217 key junctions and intersections to maintain smooth movement and enhance road safety. Special attention will be given to crowded markets, malls, and major attractions including Tank Bund, NTR Marg, PVNR Marg, Necklace Road, and busy nightlife areas in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Saifabad, and nearby localities.

Restrictions based on crowd movement

From 11 p.m. onwards, need-based traffic controls will be imposed on Tank Bund and connected roads and will continue until celebrations conclude. Vehicles — both private and public — will not be allowed on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg, and Tank Bund between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Several diversions will also be put in place around Hussain Sagar to prevent gridlocks.

Additionally, most flyovers across the city may be closed depending on conditions, except those at Begumpet and Tolichowki. The PVNR Expressway will stay open only for travelers heading to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport with valid flight tickets.

Entry of heavy vehicles, private buses, lorries and passenger carriers into city limits will be restricted from 10 p.m. on December 31 to 2 a.m. on January 1. Such vehicles have been advised to take the Outer Ring Road, including services heading toward Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and other states.

Visitors heading to Tank Bund on foot are encouraged to use designated parking locations such as the Secretariat visitors’ parking, HMDA parking near Prasads Multiplex, GHMC Head Office lane, Race Course road near NTR Ghat, Adarsh Nagar lane, NTR Stadium, and other permitted areas. Hotels, clubs, and event organizers must arrange special parking, security measures, and traffic regulation around their venues. They must also limit liquor service to permitted hours and ensure safe transport options for guests consuming alcohol.

Strict enforcement

Police teams will conduct intensive checks to crack down on drunk driving, overspeeding, rash or wrong-side driving, and stunt biking. Offenders will face tough action. Drunk driving remains a serious offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, carrying a penalty of ₹10,000 and/or imprisonment, with harsher punishment for repeat offenders.

Urging citizens to cooperate, the Hyderabad Traffic Police advised the public to avoid driving after drinking and instead use public transport or cab services. Commuters are encouraged to follow official updates on traffic police social media channels or contact the traffic helpline during emergencies.

Authorities emphasized that these measures are meant to safeguard public safety and wished residents a safe and joyful New Year.