Stock Market Holidays 2026: NSE, BSE Closure Days Full List

For investors and traders, market holidays are not merely days off. They directly influence trading strategies, settlement cycles, margin management, and portfolio planning. Whether you are a frequent trader or a long-term investor, knowing when the Indian stock markets are closed helps prevent execution errors and settlement delays.

As per the official 2026 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, trading across NSE, BSE, and MCX will be suspended on multiple national, religious, and regional holidays during the year.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

Trading in all segments including equity, derivatives, currency, and commodities will remain closed on the following days:

January 26, Monday – Republic Day

March 3, Tuesday – Holi

March 26, Thursday – Shri Ram Navami

March 31, Tuesday – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3, Friday – Good Friday

April 14, Tuesday – Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1, Friday – Maharashtra Day

May 28, Thursday – Bakri Eid

June 26, Friday – Moharram

September 14, Monday – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2, Friday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20, Tuesday – Dussehra

November 10, Tuesday – Diwali – Balipratipada

November 24, Tuesday – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji

December 25, Friday – Christmas Day

Settlement Holidays and Weekend Closures

Apart from full trading holidays, the calendar also highlights settlement holidays, when markets may remain open but clearing and settlement processes are paused. This can delay the credit of funds and securities.

Some key settlement holidays in 2026 are:

February 19

April 1

August 27

Additionally, holidays such as Maha Shivaratri and Eid-ul-Fitr fall on weekends. Since Saturday and Sunday are already non-trading days, no separate market closure applies on those dates.

Why Tracking Market Holidays Is Important

Failure to track market holidays can result in delayed settlements, margin shortfalls, and order execution issues. For derivatives and commodity traders, this becomes even more critical as open positions cannot be squared off on non-trading days.

Keeping the official market holiday list handy allows investors and traders to plan entries, exits, and fund allocations more efficiently and avoid last-minute disruptions.