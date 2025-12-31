Stock Market Holidays 2026: NSE, BSE Closure Days Full List
For investors and traders, market holidays are not merely days off. They directly influence trading strategies, settlement cycles, margin management, and portfolio planning. Whether you are a frequent trader or a long-term investor, knowing when the Indian stock markets are closed helps prevent execution errors and settlement delays.
As per the official 2026 holiday calendar issued by the NSE, trading across NSE, BSE, and MCX will be suspended on multiple national, religious, and regional holidays during the year.
Stock Market Holidays in 2026
Trading in all segments including equity, derivatives, currency, and commodities will remain closed on the following days:
- January 26, Monday – Republic Day
- March 3, Tuesday – Holi
- March 26, Thursday – Shri Ram Navami
- March 31, Tuesday – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
- April 3, Friday – Good Friday
- April 14, Tuesday – Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
- May 1, Friday – Maharashtra Day
- May 28, Thursday – Bakri Eid
- June 26, Friday – Moharram
- September 14, Monday – Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 2, Friday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
- October 20, Tuesday – Dussehra
- November 10, Tuesday – Diwali – Balipratipada
- November 24, Tuesday – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji
- December 25, Friday – Christmas Day
Settlement Holidays and Weekend Closures
Apart from full trading holidays, the calendar also highlights settlement holidays, when markets may remain open but clearing and settlement processes are paused. This can delay the credit of funds and securities.
Some key settlement holidays in 2026 are:
- February 19
- April 1
- August 27
Additionally, holidays such as Maha Shivaratri and Eid-ul-Fitr fall on weekends. Since Saturday and Sunday are already non-trading days, no separate market closure applies on those dates.
Why Tracking Market Holidays Is Important
Failure to track market holidays can result in delayed settlements, margin shortfalls, and order execution issues. For derivatives and commodity traders, this becomes even more critical as open positions cannot be squared off on non-trading days.
Keeping the official market holiday list handy allows investors and traders to plan entries, exits, and fund allocations more efficiently and avoid last-minute disruptions.