School Winter Holidays 2025–26: CBSE, ICSE, KV and State Board Schedule

Winter holidays are one of the most awaited breaks for school students across India. As the 2025–26 academic year progresses, schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and various state education boards have either announced or begun observing their winter vacation schedules. These holidays generally fall between mid-December and early January, though the exact dates vary depending on the region, weather conditions, and local administrative decisions.

Since there is no single nationwide timetable for winter vacations, schools usually follow state-level directives or weather-related advisories. In colder regions, holidays tend to be longer, while milder regions observe shorter breaks. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for official confirmation.

How Long Is the Winter Vacation?

In most parts of the country, winter breaks last anywhere between 10 and 20 days. Schools typically close around Christmas and resume classes in the first or second week of January. Factors such as cold waves, fog conditions, and air quality may lead to extensions in some northern states.

To help families plan better, here is a clear overview of the expected winter vacation dates for the 2025–26 session.

State-Wise Winter Vacation Schedule 2025–26

Northern India (Cold-Intensive Regions)

Uttar Pradesh

Schools across the state are closed from December 20 and are scheduled to reopen on January 2, 2026. Authorities have indicated that the holidays may be extended if severe cold persists. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the closure of all schools until January 1, citing intense winter conditions.

Punjab

All government, private, and aided schools will observe winter holidays from December 21 to December 31, 2025. Further decisions on reopening will depend on weather updates.

Delhi

Schools in the national capital will remain closed from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026. Extensions are possible if cold weather or air pollution levels worsen.

Jammu & Kashmir

Winter vacations are longer due to extreme cold:

Pre-primary classes: November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 1 to 8: December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026

Haryana

Most schools will begin their winter break on January 1, continuing until January 15, 2026. School timings were adjusted earlier due to the cold.

Central and Western India

Rajasthan

Schools will observe a 12-day winter break starting December 25, 2025, and reopening in early January.

Madhya Pradesh

Winter holidays begin around December 25, with schools expected to resume classes during the first week of January 2026.

Odisha

Schools are closed from December 23 to December 31, 2025. Some institutions may reopen on January 2 after the New Year.

Southern and Eastern India

Kerala

Students will enjoy holidays from December 24, 2025, to January 4, 2026. Schools are expected to reopen on January 5.

West Bengal

Winter vacation starts on December 25 and continues until January 1, 2026. Extensions are uncommon as schools already observe long festive breaks earlier in the year.

Andhra Pradesh

Minority (Christmas) schools: December 21 to December 28, 2025

General Sankranti holidays: January 1 to January 18, 2026

Winter Vacation in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV)

Kendriya Vidyalaya schools follow region-based schedules depending on climatic conditions:

Extended Winter Break (December 23, 2025 – January 11, 2026)

Applicable in regions such as Agra, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna, Varanasi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Silchar, and Tinsukia.

Standard Winter Break (December 23, 2025 – January 1, 2026)

Followed in regions including Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal.

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