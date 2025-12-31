Bank Holiday on New Year Day, January 1, 2026: State-Wise Bank Closure List

If you are planning a bank visit during the first week of 2026, it is advisable to check the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list in advance. With New Year’s Day falling on Thursday, January 1, 2026, there is often confusion among customers about whether banks will remain open or closed across the country.

As per the RBI’s official bank holiday calendar for January 2026, banks will not observe a uniform holiday nationwide on New Year’s Day. Bank holidays in India vary from state to state, which means branches in some regions will remain closed while others will function as usual.

Will Banks Be Closed on January 1, 2026?

Yes, but only in certain states.

Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, January 1 has been declared a bank holiday in select states due to New Year’s Day celebrations and the observance of the Gaan-Ngai festival in specific regions. As a result, bank branches in these states will remain shut for the day. In many other parts of the country, however, banks will continue normal operations on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Customers are strongly advised to verify the state-wise RBI bank holiday list for January 2026 or contact their local bank branch to avoid inconvenience. This is especially important for those who need to visit branches for services such as cash withdrawals or deposits, cheque-related work, loan documentation, or KYC updates.

States Where Banks Will Be Closed on January 1, 2026

According to official notifications, banks will remain closed on New Year’s Day 2026 in the following states:

Mizoram

Tamil Nadu

Sikkim

Manipur

Arunachal Pradesh

Nagaland

West Bengal

Meghalaya

What About Online and Digital Banking?

Even in states where bank branches are closed, digital banking services will continue without interruption. Facilities such as UPI transactions, internet banking, mobile banking apps, and ATM services will remain available throughout the day. Customers can carry out online fund transfers, bill payments, and other digital transactions as usual.

However, it is important to note that services requiring branch visits—such as cheque clearing, passbook updates, cash deposits at counters, and document verification—may be postponed until the next working day.

To ensure a smooth start to the new year, customers should plan their banking needs in advance and stay updated with the RBI’s state-wise holiday schedule for January 2026.

Also read: New Year 2026: Hyderabad Traffic Police Announce Restrictions, Diversions and Strict Checks