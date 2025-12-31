Maharashtra 2026 Public Holiday Calendar Out: 24 Festive and National Holidays Confirmed

The Maharashtra government has published its official list of public holidays for 2026, confirming 24 days of mandatory holidays for state government offices and designated institutions. The announcement, issued under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, outlines a mix of national days, regional observances, and major festivals that define the cultural fabric of the state.

Holiday Highlights for 2026

The year commences with Republic Day on Monday, January 26, giving citizens their first long weekend of the year. Multiple festivals and commemorative days across the calendar promise additional extended breaks, providing ample opportunities for travel and celebrations.

One of the most notable dates is Friday, May 1, when Maharashtra Din and Buddha Purnima fall on the same day—an uncommon overlap that blends state pride with spiritual significance. Another convergence arrives in mid-August, as Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) are observed together on Saturday, August 15.

Major Festivals & Cultural Observances

The festival season is well represented, showcasing Maharashtra’s linguistic and religious diversity.

Holi brightens the calendar on Tuesday, March 3

Gudhi Padwa, heralding the Marathi New Year, arrives on Thursday, March 19

Ganesh Chaturthi—one of the state’s grandest celebrations—falls on Monday, September 14

The Diwali period features Amavasya on Sunday, November 8 followed by Bali Pratipada on Tuesday, November 10

Year-End Breaks

As 2026 winds down, Christmas on Friday, December 25 offers a festive long weekend, rounding out a year marked by an evenly spread schedule of public holidays.

With 24 holidays spread throughout the year, Maharashtra’s official calendar ensures residents have time to observe their traditions, celebrate state and national milestones, and enjoy well-timed breaks.