January 1 School Holiday for New Year in India 2026? State-wise School Status

As the New Year approaches, parents, students, and teachers across India are eager to know whether schools will remain closed on January 1. With celebrations planned to welcome 2026, questions about school schedules and working days are being widely discussed. The status of January 1 as a school holiday varies from state to state and depends largely on government notifications and individual school management decisions.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, January 1 is not a compulsory school holiday. The state governments have listed the day as an optional holiday, primarily applicable to government offices. Schools, both government and private, do not automatically remain closed. Many private schools, however, may declare a holiday or half-day depending on internal decisions or local circumstances.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, January 1 is generally not included as a mandatory holiday for schools under the state academic calendar. While some private and international schools may remain closed to mark the New Year, government schools usually follow their regular schedule unless a specific circular is issued by the education department.

Maharashtra

Schools in Maharashtra also do not observe a uniform closure on January 1. Government schools typically function as per schedule, but several private schools, especially in urban areas like Mumbai and Pune, often declare a holiday or keep schools closed for the day as part of their internal calendar.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is among the states where January 1 is more commonly observed as a school holiday. Many government and private schools remain closed on New Year’s Day, as it is widely recognised in institutional calendars. However, parents are still advised to check school-specific notices.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, January 1 is not officially declared a school holiday across the state. Government schools usually remain open, though some private schools may choose to give students a day off depending on local decisions or winter schedules.

Delhi

In the national capital, January 1 is not a mandatory holiday for schools. Most government schools follow their routine timetable, while several private schools may announce a holiday, delayed reporting time, or online classes.

Other States

In many other states across India, January 1 does not fall under the list of compulsory school holidays. The final decision often rests with individual school managements, especially in the private sector. Factors such as weather conditions, academic calendars, and local administration advisories also play a role.

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