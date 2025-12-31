Avatar 3 Villain Oona Chaplin Is Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter — Here’s the Untold Story

James Cameron’s big-budget spectacle Avatar 3, which released in theatres ten days ago, has recorded a mixed response in India. While the film has been appreciated for its grand visuals and cutting-edge effects, it has faced criticism for its storyline when compared to the first two instalments. As a result, the overall word of mouth has remained average.

Amid the discussion on reviews and box office performance, an interesting detail about the film has caught the attention of moviegoers. The actress who plays the antagonist in Avatar 3 is Oona Chaplin, the granddaughter of legendary filmmaker and comedian Charlie Chaplin.

Charlie Chaplin, who became a global icon through his silent comedy films in the 1950s and 1960s, remains one of the most influential figures in cinema history. However, little has been widely known about the acting careers of his family members. This made it a pleasant surprise for many fans to discover that his granddaughter has taken up acting and is now appearing in a major Hollywood franchise.

Oona Chaplin has been active in the industry since 2007, taking up supporting roles in films and web series. Despite consistent work, she largely stayed away from mainstream fame. She is also remembered for her appearance in the popular series Game of Thrones, where she portrayed Talisa Stark, the wife of Robb Stark. Though her screen time was limited, the role left a lasting impact on viewers.

After years of steady performances, it is her role as the villain Varang in Avatar 3 that has finally put Oona Chaplin in the spotlight, with social media buzzing about her lineage and performance.

Oona is the daughter of actress Geraldine Chaplin, who herself is the daughter of Charlie Chaplin. Carrying forward a rich cinematic legacy, Oona has chosen acting as her profession. While her grandfather made generations laugh with his timeless comedy, the granddaughter is now creating a stir by portraying a formidable villain on the big screen.