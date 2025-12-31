Sahakutumbaanaam Premieres Ahead of January 1, 2026 Release

“Sahakutumbaanaam”, a complete family entertainer starring Ram Kiran and Megha Akash in the lead roles, is all set for a grand theatrical release on January 1 as a New Year special.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Natakireeti Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sathya, Rajshri Nair, Racha Ravi, Giridhar, Tagubothu Ramesh, Bhadram, and others in key roles.

Produced under the HNG Cinemas LLP banner by Mahadev Goud and Nagaratna, the film is written and directed by Uday Sharma.

Ahead of its release, special premiere shows were organized for select family audiences, which received an overwhelming response. Theatres witnessed house-full occupancy, with families enjoying the film together. Audiences who watched the premiere expressed that “Sahakutumbaanaam” beautifully portrays family values in a relatable and heartwarming manner, making it a perfect watch for audiences of all age groups.

The film’s music is composed by Mani Sharma, while Madhu Dasari handled cinematography and Shashank Mali served as the editor. The already released trailer has garnered positive appreciation on social media, further increasing expectations.

Releasing as a New Year offering, “Sahakutumbaanaam” is scheduled to hit theatres on January 1, 2026. On this occasion, the film’s team conveyed New Year wishes, hoping the film brings joy, warmth, and togetherness to audiences’ lives in the coming year.

