Ghantasala The Great Musical Concert Held: A Star-Studded Show

Renowned music director Ghantasala, who captured the hearts of millions with his unparalleled voice, is being celebrated on the big screen through the film 'Ghantasala The Great', directed by C.H. Rama Rao. Produced by Smt. C.H. Phani under the Anyukth Ram Pictures banner, the film brings Ghantasala’s life and musical journey to life. Singer Krishna Chaitanya portrays Ghantasala, while Suman plays a key supporting role. The movie is scheduled for a grand release on January 2nd.

In line with this, Swaravahini and Sri Bharati Music Academy hosted the “Ghantasala The Great Special Musical Night” event, celebrating the legacy of the legendary singer.

Speaking at the event, director C.H. Rama Rao said: "We don’t need to introduce Ghantasala’s songs—they speak for themselves. But I wanted to showcase his personality and life story, which is why I made ‘Ghantasala The Great’. Once, I accompanied poet Sri Sri to meet Ghantasala. After hearing one of his songs sung by Ghantasala, Sri Sri was spellbound and said, ‘I feel like the song I wrote has come alive in your voice.’ That was the greatness of Ghantasala. That’s why we named the film ‘Ghantasala The Great’. I thank Shobha Garu for stepping forward to release the movie. The film has already crossed regional boundaries; we even showcased it in Australia. I hope Telugu audiences embrace it and make it a grand success."

Prominent producer C. Kalyan stated: "Ghantasala was a remarkable personality. This movie, based on his life, deserves to be a huge success. No matter the challenges, it must reach its full potential."

Producer Shobha Rani shared: "My life wouldn’t be enough to describe Ghantasala’s greatness. I’ve released nearly 76 films before, but none compare to this one. I personally requested Rama Rao Garu to let me release this film. He worked tirelessly to make it happen. I am confident it will be a massive success. The film releases on January 2."

Producer T.S. Rao said: "Hearing Ghantasala’s name instantly brings to mind countless memorable songs for Telugu audiences. We must applaud the director and producers for bringing such an icon’s life to the screen. This is a remarkable experiment. The film releases on January 2, and Shobha Garu is ensuring a grand release. I hope everyone watches it and makes it a huge hit."

Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan stated: "As long as the sun and moon exist, Ghantasala’s music will endure. When Bala Kameshwar sings, it feels like Ghantasala himself. Shobha Garu has taken a bold step in releasing this film. Every Telugu person should watch and make it a hit. This is our collective life story, showcasing the greatness of the Telugu people, language, and music. Rama Rao Garu’s life is a testament to an extraordinary musical legacy, and this film will endure forever."

Director Samudra said: "Shobha Garu is releasing ‘Ghantasala The Great’ on January 2. I bow to the director and producers for this effort. Ghantasala created stars with his voice, and countless films succeeded because of his songs. Today, the growth of the film industry is due to him. Everyone involved in this project is blessed. Every Telugu person should watch it."

Lyricist Vennigala Rambabu stated: "Ghantasala will forever remain in the hearts of Telugu people. Rama Rao Garu deserves our gratitude for making a film on his life. I am happy Shobha Garu is releasing it. Ghantasala’s fame has spread worldwide. I thank the director and producers for giving me the opportunity to write a song. Everyone should watch it and ensure its success."

Music director Ravi Shankar said: "As a music director, it is my fortune to speak about Ghantasala. He was globally recognized, competing with legends like Mohammed Rafi, Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, and Kishore Kumar. His fame will last as long as the sun and moon exist. I am delighted Shobha Garu is releasing the film, and I hope everyone watches it on January 2 and makes it a success."

Producer Karri Balaji stated: "Every Telugu person should watch ‘Ghantasala The Great’. A hit will encourage more such remarkable films. Watch it on January 2—you will love it, and it will be worth every penny."

Director Mallikarjun said: "Thanks to Rama Rao Garu for making this film. Ghantasala has fans all over the world, and this film deserves to be a huge hit."

In addition, the movie had a special celebrity preview attended by singer-music director Raghu Kunche, singers Kousalya and Vijayalakshmi, among others. After watching the film, they shared their thoughts, praising it as a must-watch for all Telugu audiences. They emphasized that everyone should learn about Ghantasala’s life and personality through this inspiring preview.